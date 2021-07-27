Mewat Zinc Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 182.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Mewat Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.