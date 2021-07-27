Mewat Zinc Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mewat Zinc are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 182.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.
Mewat Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.
|Mewat Zinc
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|--
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|-0.06
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-0.11
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.06
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited