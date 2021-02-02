Mewat Zinc Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 227.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2020 up 227.13% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 1744.79% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Mewat Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.