 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Metropolis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.06 crore, up 15.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.75% from Rs. 241.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.82 crore in September 2022 down 14.96% from Rs. 44.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.99 crore in September 2022 up 6.15% from Rs. 73.47 crore in September 2021.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.70 in September 2021.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,724.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.

Metropolis Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.06 257.02 241.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.06 257.02 241.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.36 57.29 57.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.27 57.23 39.60
Depreciation 20.40 20.37 11.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.36 81.47 74.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.66 40.65 58.43
Other Income 2.93 2.42 3.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.59 43.08 61.73
Interest 6.92 7.50 2.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.67 35.58 59.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.67 35.58 59.46
Tax 12.86 7.20 14.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.82 28.38 44.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.82 28.38 44.47
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.23 10.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.39 5.54 8.70
Diluted EPS 7.36 5.52 8.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.39 5.54 8.70
Diluted EPS 7.36 5.52 8.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #metropolis #Metropolis Healthcare #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.