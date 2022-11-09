English
    Metropolis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.06 crore, up 15.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.75% from Rs. 241.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.82 crore in September 2022 down 14.96% from Rs. 44.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.99 crore in September 2022 up 6.15% from Rs. 73.47 crore in September 2021.

    Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.70 in September 2021.

    Metropolis shares closed at 1,724.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.

    Metropolis Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.06257.02241.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.06257.02241.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.3657.2957.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.2757.2339.60
    Depreciation20.4020.3711.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.3681.4774.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.6640.6558.43
    Other Income2.932.423.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.5943.0861.73
    Interest6.927.502.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.6735.5859.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.6735.5859.46
    Tax12.867.2014.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8228.3844.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8228.3844.47
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2310.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.395.548.70
    Diluted EPS7.365.528.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.395.548.70
    Diluted EPS7.365.528.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
