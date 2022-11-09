Metropolis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.06 crore, up 15.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.75% from Rs. 241.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.82 crore in September 2022 down 14.96% from Rs. 44.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.99 crore in September 2022 up 6.15% from Rs. 73.47 crore in September 2021.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.70 in September 2021.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,724.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.