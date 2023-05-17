English
    Metropolis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 264.41 crore, up 21.29% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 264.41 crore in March 2023 up 21.29% from Rs. 217.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.93 crore in March 2023 down 36.73% from Rs. 63.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in March 2023 down 14.8% from Rs. 90.21 crore in March 2022.

    Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.33 in March 2022.

    Metropolis shares closed at 1,308.45 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.

    Metropolis Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.41264.55217.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations264.41264.55217.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.5560.3453.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0658.6044.35
    Depreciation22.2321.9511.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.0780.1274.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.4943.5533.77
    Other Income9.146.7944.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.6350.3478.26
    Interest6.305.975.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.3244.3872.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.3244.3872.88
    Tax8.3911.559.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.9332.8363.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.9332.8363.11
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.806.4112.33
    Diluted EPS7.786.3912.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.806.4112.33
    Diluted EPS7.786.3912.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am