Metropolis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.99 crore, down 8.54% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.99 crore in March 2022 down 8.54% from Rs. 238.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.11 crore in March 2022 down 33.08% from Rs. 94.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.21 crore in March 2022 down 26.38% from Rs. 122.54 crore in March 2021.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.50 in March 2021.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,688.50 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.76% over the last 12 months.

Metropolis Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.99 212.24 238.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.99 212.24 238.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.08 45.63 57.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.35 46.33 40.68
Depreciation 11.95 11.54 11.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.84 72.50 59.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.77 36.23 69.28
Other Income 44.49 1.45 42.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.26 37.68 111.36
Interest 5.37 4.22 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.88 33.46 109.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.88 33.46 109.39
Tax 9.77 8.60 15.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.11 24.86 94.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.11 24.86 94.30
Equity Share Capital 10.23 10.23 10.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.33 4.86 18.50
Diluted EPS 12.28 4.84 18.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.33 4.86 18.50
Diluted EPS 12.28 4.84 18.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
