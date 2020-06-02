Metropolis Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 163.16 crore, up 5.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.16 crore in March 2020 up 5.65% from Rs. 154.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.76 crore in March 2020 down 24.65% from Rs. 39.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.68 crore in March 2020 up 10.16% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2019.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.91 in March 2019.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,408.95 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.22% over the last 12 months.