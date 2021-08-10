Metropolis Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.10 crore, up 138.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.10 crore in June 2021 up 138.41% from Rs. 110.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.52 crore in June 2021 up 2616.32% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.40 crore in June 2021 up 637.99% from Rs. 11.03 crore in June 2020.

Metropolis EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Metropolis shares closed at 2,790.80 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.95% returns over the last 6 months and 62.93% over the last 12 months.