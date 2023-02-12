 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metropolis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.55 crore, up 24.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:Net Sales at Rs 264.55 crore in December 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 212.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.83 crore in December 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.29 crore in December 2022 up 46.87% from Rs. 49.22 crore in December 2021.
Metropolis EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021. Metropolis shares closed at 1,288.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -47.65% over the last 12 months.
Metropolis Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations264.55280.06212.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations264.55280.06212.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.3464.3645.63
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost58.6055.2746.33
Depreciation21.9520.4011.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses80.1285.3672.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5554.6636.23
Other Income6.792.931.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.3457.5937.68
Interest5.976.924.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.3850.6733.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.3850.6733.46
Tax11.5512.868.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.8337.8224.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.8337.8224.86
Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.417.394.86
Diluted EPS6.397.364.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.417.394.86
Diluted EPS6.397.364.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am