Metropolis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.55 crore, up 24.65% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 264.55 280.06 212.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 264.55 280.06 212.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 60.34 64.36 45.63 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 58.60 55.27 46.33 Depreciation 21.95 20.40 11.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 80.12 85.36 72.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.55 54.66 36.23 Other Income 6.79 2.93 1.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.34 57.59 37.68 Interest 5.97 6.92 4.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.38 50.67 33.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 44.38 50.67 33.46 Tax 11.55 12.86 8.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.83 37.82 24.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.83 37.82 24.86 Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.41 7.39 4.86 Diluted EPS 6.39 7.36 4.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.41 7.39 4.86 Diluted EPS 6.39 7.36 4.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited