Metropolis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.55 crore, up 24.65% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:Net Sales at Rs 264.55 crore in December 2022 up 24.65% from Rs. 212.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.83 crore in December 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.29 crore in December 2022 up 46.87% from Rs. 49.22 crore in December 2021.
Metropolis EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021.
|Metropolis shares closed at 1,288.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -47.65% over the last 12 months.
|Metropolis Healthcare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|264.55
|280.06
|212.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|264.55
|280.06
|212.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.34
|64.36
|45.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.60
|55.27
|46.33
|Depreciation
|21.95
|20.40
|11.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.12
|85.36
|72.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.55
|54.66
|36.23
|Other Income
|6.79
|2.93
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.34
|57.59
|37.68
|Interest
|5.97
|6.92
|4.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.38
|50.67
|33.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.38
|50.67
|33.46
|Tax
|11.55
|12.86
|8.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.83
|37.82
|24.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.83
|37.82
|24.86
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.41
|7.39
|4.86
|Diluted EPS
|6.39
|7.36
|4.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.41
|7.39
|4.86
|Diluted EPS
|6.39
|7.36
|4.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited