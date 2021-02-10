Metropolis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.43 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.43 crore in December 2020 up 29.79% from Rs. 172.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.70 crore in December 2020 up 50.77% from Rs. 32.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.37 crore in December 2020 up 48.8% from Rs. 49.98 crore in December 2019.

Metropolis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.44 in December 2019.

Metropolis shares closed at 2,164.20 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.35% returns over the last 6 months and 34.32% over the last 12 months.