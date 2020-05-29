App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Metropolis Healthcare Q4 net profit declines 56% to Rs 15.49 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.84 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Metropolis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Diagnostic services provider Metropolis Healthcare on Friday reported a 55.53 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.49 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 206.97 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 201.87 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

"Impact was on account of extraordinary provisioning for receivable amounting to Rs 17.7 crore pertaining to large B2B hospital," the company said.

Net profit of the company for the fiscal year ended March this year stood at Rs 127.55 crore as against Rs 123.61 crore for the previous fiscal year, Metropolis Healthcare said.

For the fiscal year ended March 2020, the revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 856.40 crore. It was Rs 761.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The pandemic has put the diagnostic industry at the cusp of a dynamic shift and established pathology chains like us are set to benefit and cement leadership position," Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and MD Ameera Shah said.

The board of directors has approved the interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share at the meeting held on February 06, 2020, the filing said.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed at Rs 1,382.40 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.59 percent from its previous close.

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:30 pm

