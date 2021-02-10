MARKET NEWS

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 net profit up 40% at Rs 59 crore; declares interim dividend

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 274.77 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI
February 10, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
 
 
Diagnostic services provider Metropolis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 39.56 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.63 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 274.77 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 222.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board of directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, the filing said. "We are pleased to post yet another strong performance with revenues growing 23 percent on a YoY basis," Metropolis HealthcarePromoter & MD Ameera Shah said.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd closed at Rs 2,143.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.96 percent over previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Metropolis Healthcare #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:59 pm

