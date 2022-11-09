 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metropolis Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 300.35 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 300.35 crore in September 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 302.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.33 crore in September 2022 down 30.78% from Rs. 58.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.37 crore in September 2022 down 12.98% from Rs. 95.81 crore in September 2021.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.39 in September 2021.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,724.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and -44.90% over the last 12 months.

Metropolis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.35 279.86 302.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 300.35 279.86 302.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.41 61.45 68.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.64 62.21 51.94
Depreciation 21.58 21.17 15.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.28 87.70 91.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.45 47.32 75.20
Other Income 4.34 3.04 5.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.79 50.36 80.77
Interest 6.99 7.53 3.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.80 42.83 77.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.80 42.83 77.71
Tax 14.32 9.26 19.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.48 33.56 58.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.48 33.56 58.40
Minority Interest -0.15 -0.17 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.33 33.40 58.27
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.23 10.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 6.53 11.39
Diluted EPS 7.85 6.49 11.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 6.53 11.39
Diluted EPS 7.85 6.49 11.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:23 pm
