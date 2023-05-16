English
    Metropolis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.55 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 282.55 crore in March 2023 down 7.63% from Rs. 305.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2023 down 16.58% from Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 80.52 crore in March 2022.

    Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.81 in March 2022.

    Metropolis shares closed at 1,344.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -30.95% over the last 12 months.

    Metropolis Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations282.55285.46305.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations282.55285.46305.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.5163.9071.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.3164.5760.79
    Depreciation23.4323.0317.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses88.4486.5099.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8547.4656.86
    Other Income1.236.625.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0854.0862.53
    Interest6.176.116.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9047.9756.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9047.9756.47
    Tax8.4112.1116.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.4935.8640.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.4935.8640.15
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.07-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.3635.8039.99
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.516.997.81
    Diluted EPS6.496.977.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.516.997.81
    Diluted EPS6.496.977.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
