Metropolis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 282.55 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.55 crore in March 2023 down 7.63% from Rs. 305.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.36 crore in March 2023 down 16.58% from Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 80.52 crore in March 2022.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.81 in March 2022.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,344.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -30.95% over the last 12 months.