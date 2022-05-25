Metropolis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.90 crore, up 4.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.90 crore in March 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 291.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2022 down 34.82% from Rs. 61.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.52 crore in March 2022 down 18.21% from Rs. 98.45 crore in March 2021.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.05 in March 2021.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,690.80 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.24% returns over the last 6 months and -27.73% over the last 12 months.