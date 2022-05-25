 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metropolis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.90 crore, up 4.86% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.90 crore in March 2022 up 4.86% from Rs. 291.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2022 down 34.82% from Rs. 61.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.52 crore in March 2022 down 18.21% from Rs. 98.45 crore in March 2021.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.05 in March 2021.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,690.80 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.24% returns over the last 6 months and -27.73% over the last 12 months.

Metropolis Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.90 293.05 291.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.90 293.05 291.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.22 63.03 70.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.79 62.50 51.07
Depreciation 17.99 16.88 14.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.05 92.20 74.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.86 58.44 82.31
Other Income 5.68 2.61 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.53 61.05 84.37
Interest 6.07 4.96 2.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.47 56.09 81.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.47 56.09 81.65
Tax 16.32 14.87 20.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.15 41.22 61.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.15 41.22 61.32
Minority Interest -0.16 -0.18 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.99 41.04 61.35
Equity Share Capital 10.23 10.23 10.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.81 8.02 12.05
Diluted EPS 7.78 7.98 11.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.81 8.02 12.05
Diluted EPS 7.78 7.98 11.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
