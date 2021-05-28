Metropolis Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 291.73 crore, up 40.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.73 crore in March 2021 up 40.95% from Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.35 crore in March 2021 up 295.96% from Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.45 crore in March 2021 up 80.74% from Rs. 54.47 crore in March 2020.

Metropolis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2020.

Metropolis shares closed at 2,298.10 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.85% returns over the last 6 months and 70.93% over the last 12 months.