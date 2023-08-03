English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Metropolis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.09 crore, down 0.99% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metropolis Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.09 crore in June 2023 down 0.99% from Rs. 279.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2023 down 13.78% from Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.99 crore in June 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 71.53 crore in June 2022.

    Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.53 in June 2022.

    Metropolis shares closed at 1,368.05 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

    Metropolis Healthcare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.09282.55279.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.09282.55279.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.9659.5161.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.0664.3162.21
    Depreciation20.8223.4321.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.1388.4487.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1246.8547.32
    Other Income3.051.233.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1748.0850.36
    Interest5.986.177.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.1941.9042.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.1941.9042.83
    Tax10.218.419.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.9833.4933.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.9833.4933.56
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.13-0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.8033.3633.40
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.626.516.53
    Diluted EPS5.616.496.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.626.516.53
    Diluted EPS5.616.496.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #metropolis #Metropolis Healthcare #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!