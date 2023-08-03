Metropolis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.09 crore, down 0.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.09 crore in June 2023 down 0.99% from Rs. 279.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.80 crore in June 2023 down 13.78% from Rs. 33.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.99 crore in June 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 71.53 crore in June 2022.

Metropolis EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.53 in June 2022.

Metropolis shares closed at 1,368.05 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.