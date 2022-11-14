Metroglobal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.31 crore, up 123% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.31 crore in September 2022 up 123% from Rs. 34.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in September 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2022 up 5.9% from Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2021.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.23 in September 2021.

Metroglobal shares closed at 91.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.99% returns over the last 6 months and 10.65% over the last 12 months.