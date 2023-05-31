English
    Metroglobal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.85 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metroglobal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.85 crore in March 2023 down 17.2% from Rs. 91.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2023 up 79.72% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2023 up 56.68% from Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2022.

    Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.59 in March 2022.

    Metroglobal shares closed at 92.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.11% returns over the last 6 months and 11.10% over the last 12 months.

    Metroglobal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8540.1891.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8540.1891.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.0243.4891.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.76-8.35-6.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.520.45
    Depreciation0.180.180.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.140.361.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.163.994.34
    Other Income4.390.681.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.554.665.90
    Interest0.430.170.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.124.495.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.124.495.78
    Tax1.921.231.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.203.264.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.203.264.00
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.552.255.59
    Diluted EPS7.552.255.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.552.255.59
    Diluted EPS7.552.255.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm