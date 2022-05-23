Metroglobal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore, up 102.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.60 crore in March 2022 up 102.05% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022 up 224.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2022 up 123.38% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2021.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2021.

Metroglobal shares closed at 76.95 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.28% over the last 12 months.