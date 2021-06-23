Metroglobal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore, up 37.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore in March 2021 up 37.28% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021 down 63.36% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2021 down 40.85% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2020.

Metroglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2020.

Metroglobal shares closed at 77.10 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.28% returns over the last 6 months and 85.11% over the last 12 months.