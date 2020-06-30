Metroglobal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore, down 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore in March 2020 down 21.04% from Rs. 41.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2020 up 34.9% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2020 up 10.07% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2019.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2019.

Metroglobal shares closed at 41.80 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -28.30% over the last 12 months.