Metroglobal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.04 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.04 crore in June 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 down 58.41% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 down 47.83% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2022.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 7.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2022.

Metroglobal shares closed at 93.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.24% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.