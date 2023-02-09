Metroglobal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore, down 43.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore in December 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 70.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 74.83% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.