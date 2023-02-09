Metroglobal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore, down 43.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore in December 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 70.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 74.83% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

Metroglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in December 2021.

Metroglobal shares closed at 81.95 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and -10.34% over the last 12 months.