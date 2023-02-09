English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Metroglobal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore, down 43.11% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metroglobal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore in December 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 70.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 74.83% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2022 up 49.85% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

    Metroglobal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.1877.3170.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.1877.3170.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.4874.8066.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.350.060.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.370.36
    Depreciation0.180.220.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.950.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.990.932.21
    Other Income0.684.410.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.665.343.03
    Interest0.170.080.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.495.262.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.495.262.83
    Tax1.230.930.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.264.321.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.264.321.86
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.259.153.27
    Diluted EPS2.259.153.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.259.153.27
    Diluted EPS2.259.153.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited