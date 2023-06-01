Metroglobal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.85 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.85 crore in March 2023 down 17.2% from Rs. 91.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2023 up 75.46% from Rs. 4.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2023 up 56.94% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.67 in March 2022.

Metroglobal shares closed at 92.68 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.19% returns over the last 6 months and 14.92% over the last 12 months.