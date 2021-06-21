Metroglobal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore, up 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.34 crore in March 2021 up 36.64% from Rs. 33.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 down 48.36% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021 down 41.68% from Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2020.

Metroglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2020.

Metroglobal shares closed at 74.40 on June 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.17% returns over the last 6 months and 78.63% over the last 12 months.