    Metroglobal Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.04 crore, up 11.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metroglobal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.04 crore in June 2023 up 11.77% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 down 55.37% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2023 down 47.83% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2022.

    Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.48 in June 2022.

    Metroglobal shares closed at 93.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.24% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.

    Metroglobal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.0475.8542.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.0475.8542.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.7260.0231.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.008.766.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.580.37
    Depreciation0.180.180.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.971.140.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.685.162.72
    Other Income0.164.392.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.839.555.54
    Interest0.200.430.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.639.125.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.639.125.41
    Tax0.841.921.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.797.194.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.797.194.30
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.13-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.927.194.29
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.785.833.48
    Diluted EPS7.785.833.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.785.833.48
    Diluted EPS7.785.833.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

