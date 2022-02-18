Metroglobal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.63 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.63 crore in December 2021 up 10.11% from Rs. 64.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 down 19.4% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2021 up 11.81% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2020.

Metroglobal shares closed at 86.40 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)