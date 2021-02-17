Metroglobal Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.14 crore, up 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.14 crore in December 2020 up 11.2% from Rs. 57.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2020 up 43.74% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020 up 3.6% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2019.

Metroglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2019.

Metroglobal shares closed at 52.50 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 11.70% over the last 12 months.