Metro Brands Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore, up 47.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore in September 2022 up 47.38% from Rs. 314.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.77 crore in September 2022 up 46.92% from Rs. 50.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.69 crore in September 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 108.87 crore in September 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 887.50 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.75% returns over the last 6 months