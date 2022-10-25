 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro Brands Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore, up 47.38% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.29 crore in September 2022 up 47.38% from Rs. 314.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.77 crore in September 2022 up 46.92% from Rs. 50.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.69 crore in September 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 108.87 crore in September 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 887.50 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.75% returns over the last 6 months

Metro Brands
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 463.29 497.23 314.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 463.29 497.23 314.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 285.57 258.00 152.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -88.89 -58.94 -17.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.95 37.83 27.84
Depreciation 41.32 38.91 33.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.61 79.44 60.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.73 141.99 58.01
Other Income 11.64 9.16 17.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.37 151.15 75.34
Interest 14.82 13.44 12.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.55 137.71 63.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.55 137.71 63.10
Tax 24.78 34.54 12.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.77 103.17 50.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.77 103.17 50.21
Equity Share Capital 135.78 135.75 132.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 3.80 1.89
Diluted EPS 2.71 3.79 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 3.80 1.89
Diluted EPS 2.71 3.79 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

