Metro Brands Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.03 crore, up 29.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.03 crore in March 2023 up 29.85% from Rs. 395.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.61 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 67.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.57 crore in March 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 141.63 crore in March 2022.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2022.

Metro Brands shares closed at 880.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 61.06% over the last 12 months.