    Metro Brands Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 514.03 crore, up 29.85% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.03 crore in March 2023 up 29.85% from Rs. 395.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.61 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 67.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.57 crore in March 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 141.63 crore in March 2022.

    Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2022.

    Metro Brands shares closed at 880.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 61.06% over the last 12 months.

    Metro Brands
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.03577.29395.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.03577.29395.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods198.59274.86202.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.40-41.98-33.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.4346.0433.85
    Depreciation45.9549.0434.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.1194.4564.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.55154.8893.76
    Other Income19.0714.8813.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.62169.76107.02
    Interest16.8116.5314.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.81153.2392.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.81153.2392.50
    Tax27.2038.6024.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.61114.6367.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.61114.6367.54
    Equity Share Capital135.87135.86135.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.004.222.52
    Diluted EPS2.994.202.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.004.222.52
    Diluted EPS2.994.202.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

