    Metro Brands Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.57 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.57 crore in June 2023 up 11.73% from Rs. 497.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.20 crore in June 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.55 crore in June 2023 up 10.78% from Rs. 190.06 crore in June 2022.

    Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2022.

    Metro Brands shares closed at 1,041.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.59% returns over the last 6 months and 41.24% over the last 12 months.

    Metro Brands
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.57514.03497.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.57514.03497.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods323.51198.59258.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-101.2521.40-58.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.6246.4337.83
    Depreciation50.3445.9538.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.2795.1179.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.07106.55141.99
    Other Income16.1419.079.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.21125.62151.15
    Interest17.8316.8113.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.38108.81137.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.38108.81137.71
    Tax36.1927.2034.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.2081.61103.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.2081.61103.17
    Equity Share Capital135.87135.87135.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.913.003.80
    Diluted EPS3.892.993.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.913.003.80
    Diluted EPS3.892.993.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

