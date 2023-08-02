Metro Brands Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.57 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.57 crore in June 2023 up 11.73% from Rs. 497.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.20 crore in June 2023 up 2.93% from Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.55 crore in June 2023 up 10.78% from Rs. 190.06 crore in June 2022.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2022.

Metro Brands shares closed at 1,041.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.59% returns over the last 6 months and 41.24% over the last 12 months.