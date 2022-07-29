 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro Brands Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.23 crore, up 294.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

Net Sales at Rs 497.23 crore in June 2022 up 294.16% from Rs. 126.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2022 up 1106.05% from Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.06 crore in June 2022 up 493.57% from Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 637.25 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

Metro Brands
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 497.23 395.87 126.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 497.23 395.87 126.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 258.00 202.44 84.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.94 -33.43 -32.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.83 33.85 22.49
Depreciation 38.91 34.61 31.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.44 64.64 34.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.99 93.76 -15.27
Other Income 9.16 13.26 15.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.15 107.02 0.59
Interest 13.44 14.52 11.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.71 92.50 -10.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.71 92.50 -10.65
Tax 34.54 24.96 -0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.17 67.54 -10.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.17 67.54 -10.26
Equity Share Capital 135.75 135.75 132.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 2.52 -0.39
Diluted EPS 3.79 2.52 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 2.52 -0.39
Diluted EPS 3.79 2.52 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
