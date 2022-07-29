Metro Brands Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.23 crore, up 294.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.23 crore in June 2022 up 294.16% from Rs. 126.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.17 crore in June 2022 up 1106.05% from Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.06 crore in June 2022 up 493.57% from Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 637.25 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)