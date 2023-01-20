 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro Brands Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 577.29 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

Net Sales at Rs 577.29 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 476.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.63 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 100.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 179.16 crore in December 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in December 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 874.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.87% returns over the last 6 months and 43.78% over the last 12 months.

Metro Brands
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 577.29 463.29 476.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 577.29 463.29 476.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 274.86 285.57 244.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.98 -88.89 -51.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.04 40.95 31.86
Depreciation 49.04 41.32 34.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.45 82.61 84.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.88 101.73 132.97
Other Income 14.88 11.64 11.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.76 113.37 144.90
Interest 16.53 14.82 12.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.23 98.55 132.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.23 98.55 132.58
Tax 38.60 24.78 32.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.63 73.77 100.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.63 73.77 100.15
Equity Share Capital 135.86 135.78 135.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 2.72 3.76
Diluted EPS 4.20 2.71 3.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.22 2.72 3.76
Diluted EPS 4.20 2.71 3.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Metro Brands #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm