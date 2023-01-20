Metro Brands Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 577.29 crore, up 21.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.29 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 476.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.63 crore in December 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 100.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.13% from Rs. 179.16 crore in December 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in December 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 874.30 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.87% returns over the last 6 months and 43.78% over the last 12 months.