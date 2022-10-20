 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro Brands Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.31 crore, up 46.73% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.31 crore in September 2022 up 46.73% from Rs. 324.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.25 crore in September 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 52.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.91 crore in September 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 114.21 crore in September 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in September 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 895.60 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.97% returns over the last 6 months

Metro Brands
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 476.31 507.95 324.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 476.31 507.95 324.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 294.88 263.21 154.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -91.73 -58.60 -16.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.83 39.58 29.13
Depreciation 41.40 38.99 33.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.18 80.89 60.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.75 143.88 63.20
Other Income 11.76 9.28 17.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.51 153.16 80.57
Interest 14.84 13.44 12.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.67 139.72 68.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.67 139.72 68.28
Tax 25.25 34.48 13.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.42 105.24 55.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.42 105.24 55.06
Minority Interest -1.64 -1.02 -2.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.47 0.54 0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 76.25 104.76 52.81
Equity Share Capital 135.78 135.75 132.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.87 3.90 2.08
Diluted EPS 2.86 3.88 2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.87 3.90 2.07
Diluted EPS 2.86 3.88 2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Oct 20, 2022
