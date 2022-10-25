Metro Brands Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.31 crore, up 46.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.31 crore in September 2022 up 46.73% from Rs. 324.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.25 crore in September 2022 up 44.39% from Rs. 52.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.91 crore in September 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 114.21 crore in September 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in September 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 885.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.91% returns over the last 6 months