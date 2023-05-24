Metro Brands Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 544.13 crore, up 34.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.13 crore in March 2023 up 34.97% from Rs. 403.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.49 crore in March 2023 down 0.43% from Rs. 68.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.30 crore in March 2023 up 13.34% from Rs. 143.20 crore in March 2022.

Metro Brands EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2022.

Metro Brands shares closed at 880.45 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.07% returns over the last 6 months and 61.06% over the last 12 months.