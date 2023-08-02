English
    Metro Brands Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 582.52 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

    Net Sales at Rs 582.52 crore in June 2023 up 14.68% from Rs. 507.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 104.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.96 crore in June 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 192.15 crore in June 2022.

    Metro Brands EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2022.

    Metro Brands shares closed at 1,041.15 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months and 63.38% over the last 12 months.

    Metro Brands
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations582.52544.13507.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations582.52544.13507.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods328.11219.72263.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-89.7420.37-58.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.2652.3339.58
    Depreciation54.2550.2038.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.31108.1580.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.3393.36143.88
    Other Income14.3718.749.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.71112.10153.16
    Interest18.5017.5113.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax128.2194.59139.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax128.2194.59139.72
    Tax35.3226.6534.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.8967.94105.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.8967.94105.24
    Minority Interest-0.67-0.25-1.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.610.800.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.8368.49104.76
    Equity Share Capital135.87135.87135.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.422.523.90
    Diluted EPS3.402.513.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.422.523.90
    Diluted EPS3.402.513.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

