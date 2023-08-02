Metro Brands Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 582.52 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.52 crore in June 2023 up 14.68% from Rs. 507.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.83 crore in June 2023 down 11.38% from Rs. 104.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.96 crore in June 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 192.15 crore in June 2022.

Metro Brands EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2022.

Metro Brands shares closed at 1,041.15 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months and 63.38% over the last 12 months.