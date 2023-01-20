 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro Brands Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.71 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.71 crore in December 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 483.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.95 crore in December 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 101.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 179.90 crore in December 2021.

Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in December 2021.

Metro Brands shares closed at 875.20 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.94% returns over the last 6 months and 43.65% over the last 12 months.

Metro Brands
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.71 476.31 483.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.71 476.31 483.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 287.90 294.88 249.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.78 -91.73 -52.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.61 42.83 33.34
Depreciation 50.42 41.40 34.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.81 83.18 84.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.75 105.75 133.50
Other Income 14.63 11.76 12.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.38 117.51 145.51
Interest 17.27 14.84 12.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.11 102.67 133.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 152.11 102.67 133.19
Tax 39.35 25.25 32.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.76 77.42 100.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.76 77.42 100.85
Minority Interest -1.04 -1.64 -0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.23 0.47 0.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.95 76.25 101.27
Equity Share Capital 135.86 135.78 135.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 2.87 3.82
Diluted EPS 4.10 2.86 3.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 2.87 3.82
Diluted EPS 4.10 2.86 3.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Metro Brands #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm