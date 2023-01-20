English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Metro Brands Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.71 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Metro Brands are:

    Net Sales at Rs 598.71 crore in December 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 483.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.95 crore in December 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 101.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.18% from Rs. 179.90 crore in December 2021.

    Metro Brands EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in December 2021.

    Metro Brands shares closed at 875.20 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.94% returns over the last 6 months and 43.65% over the last 12 months.

    Metro Brands
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations598.71476.31483.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations598.71476.31483.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods287.90294.88249.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.78-91.73-52.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.6142.8333.34
    Depreciation50.4241.4034.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.8183.1884.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.75105.75133.50
    Other Income14.6311.7612.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.38117.51145.51
    Interest17.2714.8412.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax152.11102.67133.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax152.11102.67133.19
    Tax39.3525.2532.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.7677.42100.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.7677.42100.85
    Minority Interest-1.04-1.64-0.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.230.470.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.9576.25101.27
    Equity Share Capital135.86135.78135.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.122.873.82
    Diluted EPS4.102.863.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.122.873.82
    Diluted EPS4.102.863.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #footwear #Metro Brands #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm