    Metal Coatings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Metal Coatings (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore in September 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 32.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 44.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 36.17% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

    Metal Coatings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

    Metal Coatings shares closed at 82.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.26% returns over the last 6 months and 139.65% over the last 12 months.

    Metal Coatings (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4549.8332.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4549.8332.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.5042.1129.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.682.16-0.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.761.761.49
    Depreciation0.090.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.382.671.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.411.020.72
    Other Income0.100.070.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.090.82
    Interest0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.501.060.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.501.060.81
    Tax0.170.250.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.330.810.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.330.810.59
    Equity Share Capital7.337.337.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.100.81
    Diluted EPS0.451.100.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.451.100.81
    Diluted EPS0.451.100.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metal Coatings #Metal Coatings (India) #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:22 am