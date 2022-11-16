Metal Coatings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore, up 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.45 crore in September 2022 up 21.03% from Rs. 32.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 down 44.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 down 36.17% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

Metal Coatings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 82.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.26% returns over the last 6 months and 139.65% over the last 12 months.