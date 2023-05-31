Metal Coatings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.30 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.30 crore in March 2023 down 3.65% from Rs. 44.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 292.11% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 up 215.79% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Metal Coatings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 101.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.28% returns over the last 6 months and 60.41% over the last 12 months.