Metal Coatings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.89 crore, up 21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.89 crore in March 2019 up 21% from Rs. 31.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2019 up 21.63% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2019 down 1% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2018.

Metal Coatings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2018.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 26.10 on May 10, 2019 (BSE)