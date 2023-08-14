Metal Coatings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.23 crore, down 21.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.23 crore in June 2023 down 21.26% from Rs. 49.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 36.97% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

Metal Coatings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 102.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.48% returns over the last 6 months and 110.24% over the last 12 months.