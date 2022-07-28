Metal Coatings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.83 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.83 crore in June 2022 up 92.42% from Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022 down 10.5% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 down 13.57% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2021.

Metal Coatings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2021.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 46.65 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)