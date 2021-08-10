Metal Coatings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.90 crore, up 557.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.90 crore in June 2021 up 557.87% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021 up 288.29% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2021 up 458.97% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Metal Coatings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2020.

Metal Coatings shares closed at 43.85 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.61% returns over the last 6 months and 98.87% over the last 12 months.